Newsvine

Melodypen

About Articles: 7 Seeds: 38 Comments: 190 Since: Oct 2016

New POLL Added. _0pen for comments. %%%%%%%Newsvine better be more careful. They have a lot of haters. What happened to the facebook and broken twitter link located under the title of the article?

Current Status: Blessed (1)
By Melodypen
Wed Feb 1, 2017 9:29 AM
Discuss:
Article Photo

Some people see it some people don't. That's discrimination. If this is true they are in trouble. Match it up, add it up I hope it comes out as a mistake because I already called the authorities. They was already on it.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor