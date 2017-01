Mr, Marcus Garvey and the UNIA felt that actual social integration and gaining equal rights for African-Americans was not possible, instead calling for racial separatism, both economic and social.

Smart man. I am celebrating his life for black history month. If I could I would continue his legacy.

Happy Black history month to all other races and religions and cultures who has fought and died and spoke up for backs. You are appreciated. May the LORD bless all of you.