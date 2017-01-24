2013,black FRIDAY. Walmart worker dies.

http://crackerjackann.com (free way to make money online)

Walmart Worker Dies Black Friday Fight Stampede Valley Stream Long Island New York

I just found out this actually happened Black Friday, 2008. Don't know why NY Daily News is reporting this today on Facebook. Sorry about that. But it's still very sad.

Jdimytai Damour, 34, died Friday November 28, 2008, after shoppers stampeded in a Valley Stream Wal-Mart store, was an easygoing, helpful man who loved poetry, friends and family said.

"I don't know what happened to him. He's gone. Only God knows what happened to him," said his father, Ogera Charles, of Fresh Meadows. A Freeport High School graduate, Damour attended Nassau Community College for a year, his father said.

His family roots are in Haiti, and he had a brother and four sisters, said Nicole Jean, 60, a Rosedale woman who described herself as a close family friend. Damour's mother, who lives in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, is flying up this weekend.

The family of the Wal-Mart worker who died after being trampled by Black Friday shoppers has hired a lawyer, setting the stage for a possible lawsuit. Angry relatives of Jdimytai Damour were waiting for autopsy results Saturday as police reviewed security tapes to identify shoppers who took part in the stampede.

Wal-Mart has defended the precautions it took on the busiest shopping day of the year, but Long Island cops said the retailer didn't have enough security on hand.

Danielle Damour, the victim's sister, said the family was seeking legal advice and had not made funeral plans for her brother, a temporary maintenance worker. "We've got a lawyer already," Danielle Damour, 41, said. "They haven't released the body because they want to do the autopsy." Doctors told the family that the 34-year-old Queens man suffered a heart attack. That happened after he was knocked to the floor at the Valley Stream outlet as bargain-crazed shoppers rushed the door before the 5 a.m. opening.

Nassau County Police said it's too early to say if anyone would face criminal charges. "That decision would be made by the DA's office," a police spokesman said. "The investigation is ongoing." Damour's father, Ogera Charles, 66, said he doubted cops could pinpoint a culprit. "How are you going to find those people?" he said. "There were too many people for the camera to do anything. "They should have more security outside to control the crowd," he said. "Let the Lord judge. I lost my son already."

Damour was part of a human chain of employees manning the entrance of the store while some 2,000 impatient shoppers waited outside. The crowd trampled the Freeport High School graduate - then went on to scour the shelves for sales, even after being told a man had died. Four shoppers, including a woman who is eight months pregnant, were also injured in the frenzy. The store opened yesterday morning with beefed-up security and calmer, somber crowds. About 100 people waited patiently in line before being let inside at 7 a.m., and there was none of the previous day's chaos. "The line was sad," said Elaine Ryans, 38, from Elmont, L.I. "It was like, 'Are we going to a funeral or are we going shopping?'"

The only vestiges of Friday's mayhem were taped-up glass on a door and emotional scars. "I was scared," a Wal-Mart worker said shortly after the store opened. Myrthil, who is Jean's son, said Damour was a big man and had no apparent health problems. Damour did construction work for a time and installed fences, he said.

Damour loved poetry, and he was a fan of the late novelist Donald Goines, the friend said. He was easygoing - a nice guy, Myrthil said. "A very good kid."