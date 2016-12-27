How could Jesus be the Son of Man and the .Son of God?

Did GOD himself ever say that Jesus was his son? I have never read it anywhere. I have heard gospel readings and religious doctrine and theologies that swear by it. I have also heard that Jesus was as Adam; made by God. In Matthew it says that 17 A)" data-cr="#cen-GNT-26256A">Then a voice said from heaven, “This is my own dear Son, with whom I am pleased.” But it didn't literally say the LORD GOD of Heaven spoke these words. I don't believe Jesus is God's son. I think Joseph and Mary was his parents and that's that. The Good LORD may have had a secret purpose for Emmanuel ultimately dying for the cause but I can't see anybody agreeing to have their child murdered. Murdered in such a treacherous way at that. Who could stand it. I need to know the true story of Jesus. It's so hard to comprehend. Everybody has their opinion of what happen and I haven't heard anything that makes sense yet. Then if I did say just what I think I will be called every curse word in the book by believers. I'm a believer to but a believer of the truth.