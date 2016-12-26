How do you feel about Hilary Clinton conceding to Donald Trump? Survey poll*

Hil, you really let your supporters down.

Dear Newsvine family,

Willing to admit or forced to agree and admitting (to a wrongdoing) is what we call conceding. Do you think there would have been any chance Hilary winning? What was the purpose of her running if she wasn't going to give it her best shot. I don't think she tried hard enough. Her heart wasn't into it How did conceding the election affect her supporters from the six states that was not counted for. Do you think it was uncouth to concede over the phone? Why did she concede? Do you blame her? Did it make you dislike her because of her action? Did she want to save face, hold on to her dignity or did the mathematics prove she couldn't win? Do you think this was a cowardly act on her part? Do you think Clinton and Donald successfully schemed and plotted the whole event. I wouldn't put it pass them. What do you think people will achieve by protesting the inauguration? Why don't people approve of Trump being the U.S. president? Is there any chance that we can impeach him? Do you think Trump will hold office the entire 4-8 years? If protesting is not effectual what is the next official procedure to remove a President from office?©

