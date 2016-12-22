I hope the police don't murder Ramsey Orta in prison out of retaliation. The young man didn't start violent protest like /dr. Martin Luther King or try to start an alliance like Malcom /x. He just simply witnessed police brutality and caught it on film. I don't think he was trying to stand up to the law. People youtube everything now-a-days. He was just a witness to some unlawful actions.
Ramsey Orta, Activist Who Filmed Eric Garner's Death, Needs Your Help
Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded on Thu Dec 22, 2016 9:10 AM
